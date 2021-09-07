CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

City sets franchise fee refund program; Malecha discusses the Mill Towns Trail project; Take your dog to the pool

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Northfield has announced a franchise fee refund program for those who have been assessed for street repairs and. improvements in the last ten years. At the end of last year, the City Council approved a new franchise fee program that replaced the assessment program. As of this past March, instead of being hit with a bill for $10,000 or more every twenty-years, Northfield residents are paying, on average, an extra $5.50 in their Xcel Energy bills every month. That money is returned to the city by Xcel Energy in quarterly installments and is then allocated to fund major road and infrastructure improvement projects.

