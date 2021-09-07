Music Industry Moves: YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Motown Records Unveil Joint-Venture Label Partnership
In making this announcement, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records said, “I’m excited to work with Never Broke Again, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in Louisiana’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels. I look forward to working with YoungBoy and Montana to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.”www.sfgate.com
