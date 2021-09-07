Schumer claims 'all Americans' who wanted to leave Afghanistan got out

S enate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , a New York Democrat, said Friday that "all Americans" who wanted to leave Afghanistan have been able to do so.

US IN TALKS WITH TALIBAN OVER ADDITIONAL KABUL EVACUATIONS

"I'm still focused on trying to get some of those brave Afghans out," the senator said at the New York State Fair. "The Americans, all of whom wanted to come out, have come out — praise God. But there are a lot of Afghans who risked their lives for our soldiers and others. Many got out, some didn't, and I'm still working on trying to get some of them out."



Schumer was unsure how the withdrawal will affect the 2022 midterm elections, he told NewsChannel 9 WSYR Syracuse.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"You know, I can't predict that," he said. "I will say, there will be a job for congressional oversight. There always is."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Schumer's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos