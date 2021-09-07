CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 7: Free live stream options (9/7/21)

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
What new surprises are in store for the singles remaining on the beach in episode 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which airs tonight, Sept. 7, from 8-10 p.m. Eastern on ABC. On Monday night’s episode, Joe and Kendall rehashed their relationship and parted with a hug. Meanwhile, Pieper’s arrival and subsequent date with Brendan laid bare the truth about their relationship, much to the chagrin of Natasha.

