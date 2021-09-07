CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
top 30 new albums for Sep 7

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.

dailyeasternnews.com

Kanye’s new album ‘lackluster’

I’ve liked Kanye’s music for a while now, but I’m pretty loyal to his older music. I would have listened to “Donda” in time, but all the hype around the album made me want to listen after it dropped. Unfortunately, that was shut down pretty quickly after the majority of listeners didn’t care for it.
MUSIC
Killeen Daily Herald

Sting unveils new album The Bridge

Sting has announced his 15th studio album, 'The Bridge', and released the lead single, 'If It's Love'. The 69-year-old musician's upcoming LP was recorded remotely in lockdown and sees the former Police legend ruminate over "personal loss, separation, disruption, lockdown, and extraordinary social and political turmoil." The 'Every Breath You...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Kate Nash Shares Adventurous New Music Video For “Horsie”

Kate Nash releases a new music video for “Horsie,” her latest song. “Horsie” as Nash stated before was the first song she had written during the pandemic and is also in the process of a documentary about adapting as an artist during the coronavirus pandemic. Nash shared via NME about...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Zeal & Ardor announce new self-titled album

Zeal & Ardor have announced a new album. The blues/black metal group will release their self-titled album on February 11 via MVKA. The first track they’ve shared from the album is titled “Bow.” Hear it below. The group’s frontman Manuel Gagneux says in a press release, “With the self-titled record,...
ROCK MUSIC
ABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Rezz Announces New Album Spiral

Attention all lovers of the low frequency! Our favorite Queen of the Hypnotic Womps, Rezz, announced today that her forthcoming album Spiral is to be released this fall. This will be her fourth studio album. The first single off the album is ‘Chemical Bond’ feat. DEATHPACT, which will be out...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Scream to release first new album in 28 years

The original line up of]Scream (Pete Stahl, Franz Stahl, Skeeter Thompson, Kent Stacks) are planning to record their first album in 28 years. It will be called DC Special and will be one of the last albums recorded at Inner Ear Recording Studios. The album follows fumble from 1983.
MUSIC
Chicago Sun-Times

ABBA returning with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27, 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrir.org

Music Lightens the Labor

Happy post-Labor Day. I’m so happy to be back in the studio to bring you my top favorite C&Z tunes today. Are you using music to lighten your load? Get through challenges? Shift mental gears? Use WRIR’s archives to tap into the groove you need. Show Archive. Play show /...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Elbow Announce New Album and Share Album Trailer

Elbow have announced a new album, Flying Dream 1, and shared a trailer for the album. Flying Dream 1 is due out November 19 via Polydor. Check out the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the album’s cover art. The band wrote the album remotely in their...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

ABBA return with first new album in 40 years

Legendary Swedish pop group ABBA are back. The group will release their first album in over 40 years, Voyage, on November 5 via Capitol Records. The group has shared two new songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” which you can hear below. The group has also launched a livestream to announce their return. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Postage announce new album, release song

Postage have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Postage and will be out November 5 via Dirt Cult Records. The band have also released a new song called "80-85". Postage released a split EP with Mikey Erg in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Imagine Dragons Drops New Album

Imagine Dragons' fifth studio album, Mercury – Act 1, is available everywhere, along with a special Target exclusive CD featuring alternative artwork and an exclusive poster. The band teamed up with producer Rick Rubin for the project. Frontman Dan Reynolds said, “This whole record is about high highs and low...
MUSIC
The Devil Strip

The Buffalo Ryders are back with a new album

Joe Risdon was still in high school in 2012 when he first put The Buffalo Ryders — name inspired by Niel Young’s band Buffalo Springfield — together with some friends. They wrote and recorded a six-song album called Beefstock on his computer. It’s a solid album and sets a high bar for the rest of Risdon’s career.
ROCK MUSIC
Fox News

Elton John announces new album

Elton John is releasing an album of collaborations with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder. "The Lockdown Sessions," a collection of 16 songs featuring John with artists from Dua Lipa to the late Glen Campbell,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Drake Releases New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has released his long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track album features collaborations with Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Travis Scott and more. Beyond the listed features, Nicki Minaj appears for a spoken word cameo on “Papi’s Home,” while “Champagne Poetry” samples the Beatles’ “Michelle,” crediting John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers. The album also sees Drake working with numerous producers, including Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. Certified Lover Boy marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, though he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and the three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March. Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. From then on, it was unclear when Drake would be ready to release the project until the end of August, when a cryptic clip containing what appeared to be a release date was slotted into the intro of ESPN’s SportsCenter. A few days later, Drake confirmed the album’s September 3rd release date on Instagram. Listen to the album here.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Is This The Cover Artwork Of The New MASTODON Album?

MASTODON has released the artwork for what appears to be a new album titled "Hushed And Grim". The Atlanta progressive metallers shared the jigsaw puzzle-like pieces of the mystery image on the band's social media accounts and their fan e-mail list. No further details are currently available, but the LP is expected to be released sometime this fall. The follow-up to 2017's "Emperor Of Sand" was recorded at West End Sound, which is located inside of Ember City, the rehearsal facility that members of MASTODON manage in Atlanta. Helming the effort was Grammy-winning producer/mixer/engineer David Bottrill, who has previously worked with MUSE, DREAM THEATER and TOOL, among many others.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Radiohead Announce Reissues Of Their Albums Kid A And Amnesiac With New Album Of Unreleased Songs

As Radiohead’s albums Kid A and Amnesiac pass their 20th year anniversary since their release, Radiohead announces a reissuing of both albums as well as a third, titled Kid Amnesiae which includes unreleased tracks and versions of songs from the recording sessions of the previously mentioned two albums. The three albums are set for release as a three volume collection on November 5th via XL Records in various formats: a limited-edition deluxe LP, a limited-edition cassette, a regular black 3xLP, and digitally, all of which can be found on their website for pre-order.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Hear Suzanne Santo At The Top Of Her Game On New Album “Yard Sale”

August 30, 2021 – Austin, TX – Suzanne Santo‘s brand new album, Yard Sale, delves into the ideas of discarding wants, sentimental treasures, largely in the form of people and places that have lost meaning or are no longer of service—letting things fall away to make space for better things to come. Austin, Texas-based songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Santo wrote Yard Sale’s twelve songs between a farmhouse on the Irish coast, long bus rides, backstage writing sessions, and hotel stays—all during a world tour with Hozier, of which Santo was an opening act and a member of the headliner’s band. Fans will likely also know Santo from her work in musical duo Honeyhoney, but after one last gig with Hozier at Glastonbury, she was eager to get back to her solo career and headed straight to Los Angeles to begin working with co-producer John Spiker on what would become Yard Sale.
AUSTIN, TX

