Rate decisions bury currencies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral bank meetings are creating more pain than gain for currencies this week. The Australian dollar shot higher immediately after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy announcement but u-turned to end the day sharply lower against the greenback. It was one of the currencies hit the hardest by demand for U.S. dollars. Investors sold the Canadian dollar aggressively into tomorrow’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement and euro is struggling ahead of European Central Bank’s meeting.

