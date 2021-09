Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos tweeted Tuesday that he's in his 10th day in an intensive care unit battling COVID-19. It's unclear where Ceballos, 52, is hospitalized. "On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but (sic)," Ceballos tweeted, asking for prayers for his recovery. "If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done."