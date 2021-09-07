CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Bites: Erich “Mancow” Mueller, NAB Show Diversity Symposium, Silas ‘SiMan Baby’ Alexander, Eric Von Haessler.

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for September 7... ...Chicago radio icon Erich “Mancow” Mueller launches a new podcast, “Monday Night Live with Mancow.” The live, weekly program covers current events and includes “Microagressions,” a series of short webisodes featuring random thoughts and content from the Mancow archives. The new live podcast broadcasts on Mondays at 8pm on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Rumble. “We wanted to create the least amount of friction possible between our listeners and our content and ensure that if we get censored or de-platformed by the tech-monopolies, there are plenty of additional options to access our show,” Mancow said in a release. “The new Mancow 2.0 is pure Mancow minus the well-paid annoying sidekick chuckleheads. Everything we hear now is pre-chewed corporate pablum puked into America’s psyche. This is something else.”

www.insideradio.com

insideradio.com

SmartLess’ And Fox News Are The Big Movers In Podtrac’s August Download Rankings.

There were two big movers in Podtrac’s monthly ranking of the most listened to podcasts among the publishers it measures. Wondery’s SmartLess leapt onto the chart, debuting in ninth place. The ranking is probably a sigh of relief for Amazon which just inked a multi-million dollar deal for the distribution rights to the show hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. New episodes of SmartLess are released on the Amazon Music and Wondery+ apps one week before they are more widely available on other apps.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Report: Tim McCarthy To Exit GM Post At ‘ESPN New York 98.7.’

Tim McCarthy, GM at “ESPN New York 98.7” WEPN, is reportedly exiting the station at the end of the month. According to the New York Post, the veteran executive sent a memo to staff Wednesday, Sept. 8, announcing his impending departure. His looming exit follows recent rumors that the station,...
CELEBRITIES
Radio Business Report

A Diversity Symposium Added to NAB Show’s Sunday Schedule

The NAB is launching a Diversity Symposium at the upcoming 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas. It’s a two-part program that will cover strategies for developing and fostering corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the media industry. The just-announced Diversity Symposium takes place on Sunday, October 10, and is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘1Day1Thing,’ Bo Snerdley, iHeartMedia, Tim Neverett.

News Bites for September 8... ...Audacy will conduct 47 volunteer events nationwide as part of its “1Day1Thing” initiative. The series of events, which will involve employees across the company, aims to make a positive impact on the communities in which the company serves and the planet. Projects include tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling projects and habitat restoration, among others. “Our 1Thing initiative is designed to serve as a vehicle for us to leverage the power of our local connection to better serve our communities,” Audacy Director of Sustainability Jaimie Field said in a release. “We’re proud to use our voice to move people to make simple changes in their daily habits to protect our planet. We believe the power of these actions amounts to a meaningful positive impact on our environment for generations to come and we look forward to engaging with our employees to do our part.”
MLB
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Powerhouse 2021,’ Chris Young, ‘Studio 77,’ RAB, WGTS.

News Bites for September 10... ...iHeartMedia hip-hop/R&B “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia announces the lineup for “Powerhouse 2021,” which will be held at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 29. Performing at the concert will be Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie and Coi Leray. “It still seems surreal that we had to shut everything down for more than a year, so we’re extremely grateful to be able to produce Powerhouse again in 2021,” Senior VP of Programming Derrick Corbett said in a release. “It’s a staple in the city, and the cornerstone of the radio station, so to be able to bring it back to Philadelphia is beyond special.”
NFL
insideradio.com

Podtrac Says iHeart Stayed No. 1 In August As All Top 20 Publishers Had Growth.

It is not just more listeners to existing shows that kept iHeartRadio at the top of Podtrac’s monthly ranker of the biggest podcast publishers in August. It was also more shows from which to choose. Podtrac says iHeart had a podcasting reach of 32.4 million last month with more than 252 million streams and downloads to a network of 590 active shows. That was up from 587 a month earlier. Both of iHeart’s numbers grew in August – reach was up 7% and streams and downloads were up 10% – despite the fact that a bug in Apple Podcasts has continued to depress download numbers. Apple has since pushed out a fix but the impact remains as iOS device owners slowly download the iOS 14.7 update.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

RAB: 'Podcast Or Broadcast, Listeners Are Engaged.'

Listeners to podcasts have more in common with AM/FM radio listeners than may be perceived, according to Nielsen and MRI-Simmons data reported in RAB's latest “Radio Matters” blog. Right up top, three in four adults that listened to a podcast in the past month have also listened to AM/FM. “Podcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

August PPMs, Day 3: Classic Hits/Rock, News/Talk Big Winners.

While the top station in seven of the 12 markets with total week 6+ PPM ratings reported by Nielsen in Day 3 of August PPMs stays as it was in July, there's interesting activity in the remaining five, with new champions and two ties. In the ratings revolving door, both Classic Hits and News/Talk add a number one station, in Salt Lake City and Columbus respectively, giving the format five and four crowns (also respectively) among these 12 markets.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Comments / 0

