News Bites: Erich “Mancow” Mueller, NAB Show Diversity Symposium, Silas ‘SiMan Baby’ Alexander, Eric Von Haessler.
News Bites for September 7... ...Chicago radio icon Erich “Mancow” Mueller launches a new podcast, “Monday Night Live with Mancow.” The live, weekly program covers current events and includes “Microagressions,” a series of short webisodes featuring random thoughts and content from the Mancow archives. The new live podcast broadcasts on Mondays at 8pm on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Rumble. “We wanted to create the least amount of friction possible between our listeners and our content and ensure that if we get censored or de-platformed by the tech-monopolies, there are plenty of additional options to access our show,” Mancow said in a release. “The new Mancow 2.0 is pure Mancow minus the well-paid annoying sidekick chuckleheads. Everything we hear now is pre-chewed corporate pablum puked into America’s psyche. This is something else.”www.insideradio.com
