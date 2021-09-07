CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Playhouse Square Introduces Vaccination or Negative Testing Requirement

By Kelly McMann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayhouse Square will be joining performing arts venues in the Northeast Ohio region and around the country to implement a safer return to full-capacity live indoor performances this fall by requiring all audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or if they cannot be vaccinated to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, building another layer of protection onto the mask requirement introduced in late July.

Listen To Win Andrew Bird Tickets At Ravinia

Listen all this week on 93XRT (9/13-9/17) for your chance to pick up a pair of pavilion tickets to see Andrew Bird with special guest The Flat Five and pre-concert Happy Hour invites to join Terri Hemmert on the BMO Rooftop before the show on September 24th. Just be the 10th caller when prompted to (312) 861-WXRT (9978).
ENTERTAINMENT
