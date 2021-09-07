Playhouse Square Introduces Vaccination or Negative Testing Requirement
Playhouse Square will be joining performing arts venues in the Northeast Ohio region and around the country to implement a safer return to full-capacity live indoor performances this fall by requiring all audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or if they cannot be vaccinated to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, building another layer of protection onto the mask requirement introduced in late July.www.audacy.com
