Fauci says it's not 'smart' to congregate in large crowds for outdoor football games

D r. Anthony Fauci criticized packed stadiums full of unmasked college football fans, saying it wasn't "smart."

Some college football teams have instated vaccine mandates or require fans to show a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend sporting events. Other organizations do not require masks or proof of vaccination while allowing congregations of fans in their stadiums.

"Big crowds, in stadiums. Not clear who was required to be vaccinated. Recommendations for masks, but as you can see in these pictures, folks just weren't doing it," a CNN host told Fauci on Tuesday. "Is this kind of behavior going to get us on the other side of this, or if we keep doing this, are we going to be kind of stuck in outbreak mode?"

“We could be stuck in outbreak mode, and that’s why I think what you’re going to be seeing, in addition to the fact that people are getting voluntarily vaccinated now on a more and more basis ... I think you're going to see a lot more local mandates,” Fauci said. “There are going to be organizations, there are going to be universities, there are going to be colleges, there are going to be sports events, travel events, where the rule is going to be if you want to participate, you get vaccinated . If not — sorry, you’re not going to be able to do it.”

“I don’t think it’s smart,” Fauci continued. “Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together — first, you should be vaccinated. And when you do have congregate settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.”

