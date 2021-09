A memorial service has been set for Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with John Cannon officiating. No visitation has been scheduled. Karen Hutchins of Paris died at Pine Tree Ranch on September 4, 2021, just 5 hours shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born Karen Sue Mason in Paris, TX on September 5, 1947, the only child of Roy Price Mason and Georgia Alexander Mason.