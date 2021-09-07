CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixt, Mobileye Plan to Launch Autonomous Taxi Service

By Dawit Habtemariam
Sixt will collaborate with mobility tech provider Mobileye to offer an autonomous ride-hailing service, according to the company. Mobileye plans to first test the vehicles in Munich in 2022. Once regulatory approval is complete, riders would be able to access the service through Sixt's mobility app. Mobileye would own the autonomous vehicle fleet, while Sixt would maintain and operate the fleet as well as provide branding.

