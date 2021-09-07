David “Bubba” Joe Hale May 04, 1959 – September 02, 2021
David Joe Hale, also lovingly known as “Bubba”, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 2, 2021. He was born May 4th, 1959 to Bobby Joe Hale and Patsy Jean Manning Hale in San Angelo, TX. He was raised in Ballinger, TX, and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1977. After graduating, he began working in the oilfield. He married Kay Martin in 1982. After starting a family, he made a career change and remained a faithful employee of CRMWD at Lake Ivie for 26 years.www.ballingernews.com
