Do we really need the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation?

By Reader Submitted
Hudson Reporter
 6 days ago
A cat has nine lives and so does the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. November, 2021 will mark the twentieth anniversary for this quasi independent government agency. They were formed in November 2001, following the September 11 terrorist attacks. Its original mission was to plan the reconstruction of Lower Manhattan and distribute nearly $10 billion in federal funds to support rebuilding downtown Manhattan. Anyone can clearly see that this mission has been completed. What are the political motivations for Governor Kathy Hochul, her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio for continuing to allow this agency to remain open? Has State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli or City Comptroller Scott Stringer conducted any recent audits of this agency. After twenty years, this agency should have completed its mission years ago. It is time for the LMDC to close its doors and move on.

hudsonreporter.com

