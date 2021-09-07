‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Almost Returned to Fan-Favorite Planet

Recent concept art for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals a different version of Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing in a destroyed Coruscant. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) officially ended the Skywalker saga in the Star Wars universe with some controversial plotlines that not every Star Wars fan enjoyed — the death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in particular.