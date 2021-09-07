CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

US 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory to undergo structural repairs

By Mark Jackson
caldwelljournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL COUNTY, NC (September 5, 2021) — The NCDOT has plans to make structural repairs to the US 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory in the spring of 2022. Even though the replacement of the bridge is planned with the up-coming project to widen US 321 between Hickory and Lenoir, the conditions of the deck and the steel beams warrant work to continue to maintain the bridge in safe operating condition until the new bridge is placed in service.

