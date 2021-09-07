Lisa Rinna Appears To Celebrate Daughter Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick's Split After Months Of Trashing Their Relationship

Mother knows best!

After months of trashing her daughter Amelia Hamlin's relationship with a much older Scott Disick, Lisa Rinna seems to be happy to hear the duo have called it quits.

Source: MEGA

On Tuesday, September 7, a Bravo fan account posted a meme captioned "Best.Tuesday.Ever!" The image — featuring Kandi Burress surrounded by a bunch of adoring men — was full of hot topics including RHOBH Reunion Films On Friday, RHOSLC Taglines and Amelia & Scott Break Up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented a smiley face emoji [😊].

As OK! previously reported, Amelia, 20, and the 38-year-old are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment” following the explosive DM scandal where Disick trashed his ex, Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-heavy romance with Travis Barker.

Source: MEGA

“Scott came back to L.A. and isn't planning on going to NYFW anymore,” an insider spilled. “Amelia is still in New York. Scott's trying to keep busy with work and stay distracted.”

Amelia was reportedly “very disappointed” in Disick after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's ex Younes Bendjima shared DMs allegedly sent by Disick late last month and “let him know it.”

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum reportedly messaged Bendjima blasting his baby mama’s relationship with the Blink-182 rocker.

The former boxer shot back: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin have been vocal about their disapproval of their daughter’s fling with Disick, with an insider exclusively spilling to OK! Amelia’s parents feared their romance was changing her.

The model raised eyebrows earlier this year when she was spotted with bruised lips — which often occurs after lip filler injections — and “Harry and Lisa drew a line in the sand,” the source dished. “They're concerned that Scott's convincing her to mess with her appearance, especially since she's talking about boob and butt surgery to keep his eyes off other girls.”

Source: MEGA

Since the former flames were first linked last October, “Harry and Lisa have been sitting back and hoping that Amelia would come to her senses,” the source added.

The 58-year-old Days of our Lives alum recently gushed over daughter Delilah Belle’s relationship with Eyal Booker, while trashing Amelia’s.

“We love Eyal. He’s so good for Delilah,” Rinna said during a confessional on a recent episode of RHOBH. “And, I mean, she’s really growing into herself. Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot.”

Source: MEGA

“I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now,” she added. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k Scott Disick?”