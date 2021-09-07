Police: 2 people slain in home invasion in northeast Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A man and a woman were both slain during a home invasion in northeast Alabama, according to police.

The crime occurred Friday night in Gadsden, but police are releasing few details, Al.com reported.

Gadsden police Sgt. Marcus Hill said two people who were found shot following the home invasion later died from their injuries. He declined to comment further.

Etowah County Coroner London Pearce identified the victims as Charley Terrell and Allison Harris, both age 26. Police had not announced any arrests Tuesday afternoon.