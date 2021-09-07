CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Police: 2 people slain in home invasion in northeast Alabama

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A man and a woman were both slain during a home invasion in northeast Alabama, according to police.

The crime occurred Friday night in Gadsden, but police are releasing few details, Al.com reported.

Gadsden police Sgt. Marcus Hill said two people who were found shot following the home invasion later died from their injuries. He declined to comment further.

Etowah County Coroner London Pearce identified the victims as Charley Terrell and Allison Harris, both age 26. Police had not announced any arrests Tuesday afternoon.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

