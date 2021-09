Twitter Spaces, the company’s growing Clubhouse copycat audio rooms, gives Twitter users a new space to meet and chat with their Twitter community about everything from civil rights to NFTs to securing tech jobs. As the company pushes Spaces to replace its failed Fleets experiment, it may pick-up traction as a new tool for online networking. But like most interactions on Twitter, an engaging talk in Spaces can still feel, well, fleeting. The best way to preserve a good discussion is to record it — maybe you want to review the Space you just hosted or send a recording to someone who couldn’t make it to a talk.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO