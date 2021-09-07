CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish House Mafia to make their MTV VMAs debut

By Ariel King
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MTV Video Music Awards, better known as the VMAs, will be taking place on Sunday, September 12. While Doja Cat will be hosting the awards show, the night will also find Swedish House Mafia making their VMAs debut. Planning to perform their recent singles “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better,” the Swedish supergroup comprised of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello has been returning with a vengeance after their eight-year hiatus.

