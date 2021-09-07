Swedish House Mafia to make their MTV VMAs debut

The MTV Video Music Awards, better known as the VMAs, will be taking place on Sunday, September 12. While Doja Cat will be hosting the awards show, the night will also find Swedish House Mafia making their VMAs debut. Planning to perform their recent singles “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better,” the Swedish supergroup comprised of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello has been returning with a vengeance after their eight-year hiatus.