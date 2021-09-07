Rohde Collins: Rebuilding St. Louis education requires city's collaboration

St. Louis needs a citywide plan for education, and on that point there is consensus. The Board of Education proposed the development of a plan as one of three initial policy changes needed to repair a broken education system, nudging potential collaborators to lend their support. A plan-to-make-a-plan, unveiled to both the board and the public in its late stages of development, prompted an outcry of emotion ranging from consternation to satisfaction. Individuals and organizations shared ideas about how to proceed, yet nearly eight months after its proposal, the effort is at a standstill, thwarted by a failure to define the terms.