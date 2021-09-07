Some Flat Rock residents calling on mayor to enforce evacuation after gasoline spill

As the state of emergency continues in Flat Rock due to a major gasoline spill at a Ford assembly plant last week, some residents are now holding the city's mayor, Mark Hammond, responsible for not enforcing an evacuation, especially with benzene vapors (one of the products of gasoline) still being flushed from the city’s sewer system.

Since the spill, there have been two zones established within the impacted area.

Residents in zone 1 have been advised to evacuate voluntarily, while people in zone 2 can stay put for now unless the situation changes.

Sean Gillaspi, a resident in zone 2, feels Mayor Hammond has a bigger responsibility toward the people and needs to provide clarity on the ongoing process. Plus, according to Gillaspi, some residents are also posting on Facebook about the mismanagement of hotel vouchers for evacuees.

Meanwhile, United Way for Southeastern Michigan Vice President of Fund Development Shelly Watts says the public shouldn't believe rumors and call 211 for all the latest information. As for hotel vouchers, Watts says the organization is working with many providers in the area to ensure there are enough hotel rooms for all as well as pet-friendly and ADA accessible options.