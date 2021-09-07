Joe Rogan talks COVID-19, use of unproven ivermectin in podcast return

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Joe Rogan returned to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Tuesday, saying he's recovered after revealing last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC commentator and comedian discussed the treatments he took while sick, including the unproven drug ivermectin, which has spiked in popularity despite the lack of evidence of its effectiveness.