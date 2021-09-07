CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan talks COVID-19, use of unproven ivermectin in podcast return

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Joe Rogan returned to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Tuesday, saying he's recovered after revealing last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC commentator and comedian discussed the treatments he took while sick, including the unproven drug ivermectin, which has spiked in popularity despite the lack of evidence of its effectiveness.

Moses the great
6d ago

He took every treatment available no way to know if the horse paste actually helped. Just want to know why he keeps neighing.

Don Blank
6d ago

Why are so many people worried about what other people take for their medical procedures?

YomoHDZ 77
6d ago

The only thing unproven is CNET, no proof of real news only retractions.

