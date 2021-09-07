CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel to Star in Country Music-Themed Drama Series ‘Monarch’

By Maggie Boccella
Cover picture for the articleFox Entertainment is debuting an all-new drama series centered around country music, and has cast two stars worthy of the genre’s larger-than-life legacy. Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel have been cast in the network’s newest drama, Monarch, playing secretive members of a family of country royalty. Created and executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, the series is set to premiere over two nights, starting on January 30, 2022, and stretching into February 1.

