Kirby Smart is bracing his Georgia football team for its next test, a home game against a veteran group of UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs, coming off a historic 10-3 win over Clemson last Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C., are a 25-point favorite over Alabama-Birmingham in the 3:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2) game at Sanford Stadium.

