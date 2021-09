David C. Jenkins, 49, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. He was born on Nov. 11, 1971, in Athens and was raised in Cleveland. He was a graduate of Cleveland High School and was owner/operator of Jenkins Deli. David was a longstanding member of the Cleveland Elks Lodge. To know David and to feel his presence was to feel light within you. David will be remembered and celebrated by the community and all who loved him.