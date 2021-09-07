Cincinnati area hospital systems sued again over vaccination mandates

Lawsuits filed by workers to block COVID-19 vaccination requirements at six hospital systems in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have been refiled. Forty employees of Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare sued the health system and its physicians' group, Summit Medical Group, and nearly 190 employees filed a separate antitrust lawsuit against the Northern Kentucky system and the following Cincinnati-based organizations: UC Health, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the Christ Hospital Health Network, Bon Secours Mercy Health and TriHealth, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal and Cincinnati Enquirer.