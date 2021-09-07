Greers get set for Lexington convention

Events and entire venues shuttered their doors and dimmed their lights in 2020, and marquees simply posted the word “closed” or were left as empty as the seats within as the country and the world attempted to ride out a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic.

Local and national businesses strapped in and hoped for better days, shunting whatever they could toward online or curbside shopping. And by default, delivery services such as the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx became most people’s connection to the outside world.

Local business owners Jarrod and Jaime Greer were among those businesses impacted by pandemic-induced restrictions, both at their Inner Geek stores in Ashland and Huntington, and their annual convention, The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention. The pair watched with growing concern as the increasing restrictions of last year moved them closer to a cancellation of the popular event which draws in people from around the country and world. And though neither they nor their fans wanted such a cancellation, in the end it was obviously for the best.

Fortunately, 2020 passed, and the convention is back on this year with many of the celebrities and pop culture personalities — as well as the regular and new vendors — returning to the spots they’d been scheduled in 2020.

“Until a month ago, things were proceeding toward a halfway normal convention season,” Jarrod Greer said. “Then as the numbers began to rise, people started becoming more nervous. But we are going to do everything humanly possible to ensure everyone has as safe a convention experience as possible.”

Some of the steps the Greers implemented for LCTC were requiring anyone not actively eating or taking a picture for the photo ops to wear masks at all times. Some celebrities might also require a thin plexiglass divider during the photos, Greer said on a recent Facebook post. And there will be numerous hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue at the Lexington Convention Center.

The convention will begin Thursday evening and run through Sunday of this week, and Greer posts up to the minute updates about any potential changes in the roster of guests along the way.

“We have had a few inevitable cancellations due to last-minute scheduling conflicts and things like that. But fortunately, we have always had a good amount of people wanting to be at the convention. The number of guests will remain the same, but the roster might change slightly,” Greer said.

“We are just going to do our absolute best to bring you a great, safe convention,” Greer said. “And we hope everyone comes out and has fun with us this weekend.” For updated information, check the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention Facebook page.