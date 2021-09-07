Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bandera; Real; Uvalde A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Bandera, northern Uvalde and southeastern Real Counties through 430 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rio Frio, or 8 miles southeast of Leakey, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leakey, Vanderpool, Garner State Park, Tuff, Rio Frio, Reagan Wells, Concan and Utopia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH