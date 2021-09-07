State Police probing fatal crash on I-91 in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON — State Police troopers are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 91 that resulted in the death of a New York man. According to Massachusetts State Police, 32-year-old passenger Oscar Lemus of Flushing, N.Y., was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, which occurred Saturday at 7:33 p.m. Lemus was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where he was pronounced dead.