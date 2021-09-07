CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Broncos QBs Tried to Cheat COVID Contract Tracing Last Year

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Broncos made headlines when four of their quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for a matchup against the Saints due to one testing positive for COVID-19 and the other three being in close contact with him without their masks. In an effort to fool the system, the four quarterbacks removed their contact tracing devices and placed them in four different corners of a meeting room before sitting together to watch film, according to the Los Angeles Times's Sam Farmer.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Qbs#Contact Tracing#American Football#Broncos Qbs#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy