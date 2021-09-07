It’s Up to Ducharme Now

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Now that the Canadiens’ GM has almost confirmed that his offseason work is done, it will be up to Dominique Ducharme to create a line-up with the weapons Bergevin has given him. The Canadiens have lost the following players in their short summer: Shea Weber (injury), Corey Perry (2-year contract in Tampa Bay), Phillip Danault (6-year contract with LA), Jon Merrill (1-year contract with Minnesota), Erik Gustaffson (UFA), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1-year contract with Carolina), Cale Fleury (expansion draft) and Eric Staal (UFA). Meanwhile they added: Christian Dvorak, Mathieu Perreault, Cedric Paquette, David Savard, Chris Wideman, Mike Hoffman and Mattias Norlinder might come aboard (it’s a long shot, but it could happen.