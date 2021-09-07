CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

It’s Up to Ducharme Now

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Now that the Canadiens’ GM has almost confirmed that his offseason work is done, it will be up to Dominique Ducharme to create a line-up with the weapons Bergevin has given him. The Canadiens have lost the following players in their short summer: Shea Weber (injury), Corey Perry (2-year contract in Tampa Bay), Phillip Danault (6-year contract with LA), Jon Merrill (1-year contract with Minnesota), Erik Gustaffson (UFA), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1-year contract with Carolina), Cale Fleury (expansion draft) and Eric Staal (UFA). Meanwhile they added: Christian Dvorak, Mathieu Perreault, Cedric Paquette, David Savard, Chris Wideman, Mike Hoffman and Mattias Norlinder might come aboard (it’s a long shot, but it could happen.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Cale Fleury
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Chris Wideman
Person
David Savard
Person
Phillip Danault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Habs#Karineghg#Gm#La#Ufa#Paquette Perreault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy