Wichita firefighters among crews deployed to aid in Ida recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Wichita Fire Department deployed to Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 4 to help in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. The WFD said Wichita provided two, three-person engine companies and a strike team leader and members of its department teamed with Kansas City, Kan.-area firefighters from Lenexa, Olathe and Leawood, as well the Consolidated Fire District in Johnson County.