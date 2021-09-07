CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita firefighters among crews deployed to aid in Ida recovery

By KWCH Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Wichita Fire Department deployed to Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 4 to help in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. The WFD said Wichita provided two, three-person engine companies and a strike team leader and members of its department teamed with Kansas City, Kan.-area firefighters from Lenexa, Olathe and Leawood, as well the Consolidated Fire District in Johnson County.

