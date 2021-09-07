CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCMO redistricting recommendations due in November

By David Medina
 6 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Redistricting Commission will soon begin meeting, following the release of new U.S. Census Bureau data that shows population growth in the city from 2010 to 2020.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the members of city's redistricting commission on Tuesday, appointing people with a "strong understanding of and strong ties to the their home district," he said in a news release.

“I am proud to now have more than 500,000 residents living in our city, reaching the highest population number in our city’s history,” Lucas said in the release. “As we work to build a vibrant city for all, it is important for us to ensure Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods have fair representation at City Hall."

Commission members include:

  • Stephenie Smith, Chair, District 1
  • Pedro Zamora, At-large, District 4
  • Reid Day, At-large, District 6
  • Mike Kellam, District 1
  • Martin Rucker, District 2
  • Clinton Adams Jr., District 3
  • Vicki Noteis, District 4
  • Dr. Cokethea Hill, District 5
  • Chris Lewellen, District 6

Kansas Citians who will serve on the commission "showcase the strength and diversity" of the city, according to Lucas.

The commission will be tasked with submitting redistricting recommendations to the KCMO City Council in November.

