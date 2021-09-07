CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Liver PFAS Surveillance Results Now Available

By Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the results from a statewide monitoring effort evaluating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels in the liver of white-tailed deer are now available. After studying the results of this sampling effort, the DNR and the Department of Health Services (DHS) are not recommending a statewide consumption advisory for PFAS in white-tailed deer liver.

