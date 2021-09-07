Lady Gaga shares ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ with remixes by Lil Texas, Mura Masa, Charli XCX and more [Stream]
Lady Gaga has released the official full-length remix album of her May 2020 LP, Chromatica, titled Dawn Of Chromatica via Interscope Records. The world renowned pop star’s sixth studio album receives a plethora of alternative takes and reworks, sonically ranging across an expanse of electronic sub-genres such as electro-pop, progressive house, hyperpop, hardstyle, and more.dancingastronaut.com
Comments / 0