Louisiana State

Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana health officials announced Tuesday that they are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement that the homes "clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents."

#Emergency Preparedness

