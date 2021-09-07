Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana health officials announced Tuesday that they are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement that the homes "clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents."www.startribune.com
Comments / 0