Former Bengals to follow in the NFL

At the time of this writing there are four former Brighton Bengals active in the NFL. Simi Fehoko, a 6-foot-4, 222-pound receiver who played D1 football at Stanford suits up in the blue and white of the Dallas Cowboys. Football analyst Steve Muench scouted Fehoko for the 2021 NFL draft. “Fehoko is a big target with very good timed speed for his size. He tracks the ball well and he makes over-the-shoulder catches. He flashes the ability to make contested catches,” Muench said.