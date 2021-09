The Seahawks placed Parkinson (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports. During training camp, Parkinson re-injured the same foot that kept him out of the majority of his rookie season, so it's no surprise that the Seahawks are being cautious to start the season. He will only have to miss the first three weeks of the 2021 campaign and will be eligible to return Week 4 if he is healthy.