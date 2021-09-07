CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shark Tank' Star Mark Cuban Reveals What Really Happens When the Cameras Stop Rolling

Cover picture for the articleSince first appearing on Shark Tank in 2011, investor Mark Cuban has made a lot deals with eager entrepreneurs trying to get funding for their innovative products, apps and services. And while he's had success with many, others haven't been so fruitful. Mark opened up in May on Rob Lowe's...

How Does Kevin Hart Even Find The Time To Be A Host On Shark Tank?

Kevin Hart never ceases to amaze me. The man literally had to relearn how to walk after a pretty serious car accident in 2019, and has since put out content that is already available to us, such as Fatherhood. He's also got so many upcoming projects, both those finished with filming and not, that I’m already tired just looking at all the titles. Apparently the comedic actor has no problem juggling everything, though, because he’s adding to his long list of engagements by taking on a guest-hosting spot on Shark Tank in Season 13. I just don't know how he does it all.
Dancing With The Stars’ Tyra Banks Addresses The ‘Craziness’ That Led To The Big Season 29 Mistake

There are a lot of risks involved with almost any production that is broadcasted live and, as a result, mistakes are bound to happen. Tyra Banks knows this all too well, as she had a massive blunder on Dancing with the Stars last season when she announced the wrong dancing couple as being safe from elimination. Banks has further explained what went on to cause the mistake, citing the “craziness” that happens beyond what viewers can see on camera.
Here's How Turmeric Salt Is Really Doing After Shark Tank

Ask someone who's never seen the television show "Shark Tank" how turmeric salt is doing these days, and they might think you're referring to the latest indie band they've never heard of. If turmeric salt sounds like a catchy name, it's an even catchier health trend, and some even believe it's the future of vegan seasoning.
“Shark Tank” Star Daymond John to Speak at Elmhurst on Sept. 23

Committed throughout his life to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, Daymond John is an original co-star of the popular “Shark Tank” television show, as well as a bestselling author, branding expert, and founder and CEO of the FUBU lifestyle brand. On Sept. 23, John will present “Diversity: A Good Business Practice,”...
ABC’s “Shark Tank” Unveils Season 13’s Guest Sharks

For every entrepreneur in the making, ABC’s Shark Tank is the holy grail; that magical place where some of the world’s greatest ideas come together. It’s a place to learn how to sum up an idea in record time, and, if lucky, negotiate the best possible deal one can get. The Sharks have their stories of how they landed the show. Barbara Corcoran’s, however, is perhaps the most outstanding, and a powerful lesson on how not to take ‘No’ for an answer. At a TEDx event, Corcoran, who made her money by conquering New York real estate, said: “ I remember I got a call from Mark Burnett Productions. It even felt familiar to me and I don’t watch TV. Looked him up and I realized he’s the biggest Hollywood producer. His office was asking me if I would consider being on this New TV show called Shark Tank. I heard what the show was about, I said, ‘Perfect for me! Send me the contract’…I never read the contract, didn’t know what I was getting paid. I signed the contract, expressed it right back. I didn’t want to lose that spot.” Corcoran was so excited, she went and bought three autograph-signing outfits. “ I was going to Hollywood. I was cool!” she said.
'9-1-1 Lone Star' Fans Are Freaking Out Over Rob Lowe's Throwback Photo with Tom Cruise

9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe took to Instagram to post the ultimate throwback photo from the 1980s. The actor, who achieved heartthrob status from his early roles in The Outsiders and Youngblood, gave fans a little glimpse into his previous dating life with a never-before-seen throwback snap. "Double date 1980s style! I think this might've been the premiere of 'The World According to Garp.' #TBT," read the caption. We were even surprised to see a few familiar faces!
Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
Norm Macdonald, Saturday Night Live alum, dead at 61 after cancer battle

Some truly sad and stunning news is coming out today about Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald: He has died at the age of 61. The comedian’s passing was confirmed this morning (per Deadline) by management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald had been battling cancer for the past decade, but chose to keep most of the fight private and away from his fans and even some close to him. Here is what friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra had to say to the aforementioned website:
The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling diamond necklace.
Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless with skinny jeans look

Rebel Wilson spent the last week celebrating her 41st birthday on a remote island of French Polynesia but over the weekend she was back in Los Angeles showing her support for the Los Angeles Rams at an NFL event. The Pitch Perfect star showed off her stunning physique as she...
Rapper Dan Sur gets gold chain hooks surgically implanted into scalp

Attention-hungry rapper-reggaeton star Dan Sur has adopted an extreme look that is sure to fill even the most diehard hip-hop fans with dread. This 23-year-old Mexican goldilocks claims he’s the “first rapper … in human history” to rock an assortment of gold chains as “hair” — hanging from hooks he had surgically implanted into his scalp.
