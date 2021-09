Texas’ only County Fair sanctioned non-commercial wine competition returns with the Austin County Fair on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Coordinated by the Gulf Coast Winegrowers Association, the annual Austin County Fair Wine Show will be held in the American Legion Hall located on the fairgrounds near the Hwy 529 entrance gate. Closed Judging begins at 1:00 p.m. and following the judging, the public is invited to the awards presentation and tastings of the submitted wines with the winemakers. Fair admission is free that day.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO