Arrests made in Owens Street killing after chase

Bakersfield police arrest three people in connection with a fatal shooting on Aug. 29th and another shooting on Aug. 28th in the 300 block of South Owens St. after the suspects led police on a vehicle and foot chase.

According to police, officers saw a black Ford 500 with a stolen license plate which matched a vehicle reported in two shooting incidents in the 300 block of Owens St. at about 10:47 p.m. Sept. 3rd.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and were then led on a chase, according to police. The officers used a tire deflation device and the chase ended after the suspect's vehicle lost control and crashed in the 1600 block of South Union Ave. The three suspects fled on foot wearing ski masks and were caught after a foot chase, according to police.

Police also said they recovered three firearms.

Jayden Longmire, 18, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, gang participation, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading. The suspicion of murder and suspicion of attempted murder charges are in connection to the Aug. 28th and 29th shootings.

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were charged with suspicion of attempted murder, firearm violations and other associated charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.