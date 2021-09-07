CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville's Andrew Head sentenced to 27 years for second-degree murder, armed criminal action

Cover picture for the articleA Kirksville man was sentenced to 27 years in state prison on Tuesday following his conviction of second-degree murder and armed criminal action earlier this summer. Andrew Head, 20, received that sentence from Second Circuit Presiding Judge Russell Steele after his defense motioned for a new trial. Steele denied that request and delivered his sentencing, which was 20 years for the murder charge and seven years for the armed criminal action charge.

