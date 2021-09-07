Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bayfield and northeastern Douglas Counties through 415 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Port Wing, to 7 miles east of Wisconsin Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Port Wing around 400 PM CDT. Herbster around 405 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oulu and Iron River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH