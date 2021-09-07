Memorial Announced for Comedians Who Died in LA Overdose Incident

The Los Angeles comedy scene will pay tribute to the two comedians who tragically died of suspected overdoses at a LA party over the weekend. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, who died at the scene alongside one other, will be honored during a Wednesday, Sept. 15 memorial service. The service will be held at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood, where the marquee currently reads, "Rest in peace Fuquan Johnson Enrico Colangeli" and where Johnson and Colangeli often performed their stand-up acts.