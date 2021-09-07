CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Memorial Announced for Comedians Who Died in LA Overdose Incident

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles comedy scene will pay tribute to the two comedians who tragically died of suspected overdoses at a LA party over the weekend. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, who died at the scene alongside one other, will be honored during a Wednesday, Sept. 15 memorial service. The service will be held at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood, where the marquee currently reads, "Rest in peace Fuquan Johnson Enrico Colangeli" and where Johnson and Colangeli often performed their stand-up acts.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Birthdays#Comedians#Drug Overdose#Venice Beach#The Haha Comedy Club#Instagram#Hahacomedyclub#Lapd Homicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy