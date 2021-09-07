CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador Becomes First Country to Make Bitcoin a National Currency

Cover picture for the articleAs of Tuesday (Sep. 7), El Salvador is now the world’s first country to recognize bitcoin as legal tender, according to President Nayib Bukele. The country hopes that the Salvadorans living abroad will be able to save millions of dollars in commissions on money sent home, which reached nearly $6-billion in 2020 alone. However, the government did warn that it could increase regulatory, financial and operational hazards for financial institutions. Read more for two videos and additional information.

#Currency#Cryptocurrency#Salvadorans#Bitcoin Beach
