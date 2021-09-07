‘Nunsense’ at the Grand

ELLSWORTH — Community-driven live theatre returns to The Grand’s Stanley Subaru Stage with “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin. “Nunsense” is sponsored by First National Bank and directed by Ashley Terwilliger with music direction by Rebecca Edmondson. Cast members include Angela Bonacasa as Sister Mary Regina, Holly Smith as Sister Mary Hubert, Leslie Michaud as Sister Robert Anne, Colleen Burton as Sister Mary Amnesia and Stephanie Bradshaw as Sister Mary Leo.