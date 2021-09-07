Wabash County Sheriff’s Deputies Avoid Potentially Deadly Situation

Sheriff’s Deputies in Wabash County have released information on a potentially deadly situation that unfolded recently. It all began August 27th, a week ago Friday when officers were summoned due to a complaint of criminal damage to property. Through an investigation, law enforcement was able to establish the offenses of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and 2 counts of Aggravated Assault took place. An arrest and search warrant were subsequently sought and granted giving deputies access to the residence of 56 year old James Morgan of Mt. Carmel. He wasn’t found at the location and a manhunt ensued unsuccessfully after 7 hours.