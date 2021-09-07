ECU starting tackle Bailey Malovic suffers season-ending injury
East Carolina starting offensive tackle Bailey Malovic's 2021 season is over before it really even got started. The redshirt junior offensive lineman will undergo season-ending surgery and miss the remainder of the year, head coach Mike Houston confirmed on Tuesday. Malovic was banged up on the second series of the game and eventually re-entered for a play, but his knee gave out awkwardly on his first step of the first play after his return, and he immediately limped to the sidelines.247sports.com
