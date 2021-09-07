CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU starting tackle Bailey Malovic suffers season-ending injury

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina starting offensive tackle Bailey Malovic's 2021 season is over before it really even got started. The redshirt junior offensive lineman will undergo season-ending surgery and miss the remainder of the year, head coach Mike Houston confirmed on Tuesday. Malovic was banged up on the second series of the game and eventually re-entered for a play, but his knee gave out awkwardly on his first step of the first play after his return, and he immediately limped to the sidelines.

