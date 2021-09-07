Watch: Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKBT) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind visited Fort McCoy on Tuesday to see the Afghan refugees currently staying there. Baldwin and Kind were joined by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, State Senators Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith, and State Reps Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson, and Samba Baldeh. The Democrats will tour the facilities and be briefed on Operation Allies Welcome, including operations, planning and medical processing.